Like Jonathan, Nigerians will yearn for Buhari after leaving office – Shehu 

By Miftaudeen Raji

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said Nigerians will yearn for President Muhammadu Buhari when he leaves office on May 29.

Shehu stated this in an interview on Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Monday.

According to him, Nigerian leaders are not loved while in office, but are missed when they leave.

Shehu lamented over the level of criticisms thrown at the President, adding that leaders are not loved while in office.

He said former President Goodluck Jonathan, who was “persecuted out of office, has now become the favourite of many Nigerians.”

According to him, this same yearning will happen after Buhari has handed over to the next President.

On the cashless policy, Shehu affirmed that the current cashless policy of the present administration is desirable and irreversible.

He said, “Cashless is the way forward for Nigeria because cashless nations and in fact, all advanced nations of the world have gone cashless.”