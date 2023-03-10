Leicester City vs Chelsea: Malouda predicts outcome

Former Chelsea winger, Florent Malouda has predicted that a draw is the likely outcome of Saturday’s Premier League encounter involving the Blues and Leicester City.

The Foxes will play host to Chelsea in a Premier League tie at the King Power Stadium.

While Leicester head to the game on the back of a narrow loss to Southampton, Chelsea are basking in confidence after a resurge in performance that saw them down German giants Dortmund and seal a quarter-final berth.

However, Malouda is not so confident that Chelsea will find it easy walking over Leicester City on Saturday.

“I think Chelsea will draw against Leicester on Saturday, especially after the Dortmund game. I hope they win, but I feel they’re still fragile in terms of confidence,” Malouda told DAZN Bet UK.

He continued, “The opposition are still getting lots of opportunities to score, and we are not consistently scoring goals. When you look at the goalscoring record this season, it is not good at all.”