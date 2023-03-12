LEGAL TUSSLE: Tinubu’s legal team 80℅ Oduduwa, Obi 100℅ Biafra – Dino Melaye

By Nwafor Sunday

Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesperson of 2023 Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has again come hard on the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the presidential candidate of the Labour party, LP, Peter Obi.

In his latest tweet on Sunday, Dino who represented the good people of Kogi West in the eight senate, accused Tinubu and Obi of being tribalistic in their respective choices of lawyers.

He argued that his principal Atiku is the only one that has a legal team that cut across the six geopolitical zones in the country.

He noted that Tinubu inaugurated a legal team that has 80℅ Oduduwa. On Peter Obi, he said he constituted a legal team that has 100℅ Biafra.

His words: “Atiku Abubakar’s legal team is the only Presidential legal team that cut across the six geopolitical zones.

He is a unifier in all ramifications. Tinubu’s legal team 80℅ Oduduwa and Obi’s is 100℅ Biafra. This is a reflection of the hearts of the Candidates. SDM”

Recall that Vanguard had reported how Atiku inaugurated a legal team that will challenge the controversial presidential election. Some of the team include: Chris Uche (SAN), Paul Usoro (SAN), Tayo Jegede (SAN), Ken Mozia (SAN), Mike Ozekhome (SAN), Mahmood Magaji (SAN), Joe Abraham (SAN), Chukwuma Umeh (SAN), Garba Tetengi (SAN) and Emeka Etiaba (SAN).

Others are Goddy Uche (SAN), Prof. Maxwell Gidado (SAN); the National Legal Adviser of the PDP, A. K. Ajibade (SAN), O. M. Atoyebi, (SAN), Nella Rabana (SAN), Paul Ogbole (SAN), Nuremi Jimoh (SAN), and Abdul Ibrahim (SAN).

On the other hand, Obi’s legal team has at least twelve Senior Advocates of Nigeria. Some of them are Dr Livy Uzoukwu, SAN; Chief Awa Kalu, SAN; Dr Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN; P.I.N. Ikwueto, SAN; Chief Ben Anyachebe, SAN; S.T. Hon, SAN; Arthur Obi Okafor, SAN; Ik Ezechukwu, SAN; J.S. Okutepa, SAN; Dr Mrs Valerie Azinge, SAN; Emeka Okpoko, SAN; and Alex Ejesieme, SAN.

Similarly, the All Progressives Congress (APC) also constituted a 13-man legal team to defend the mandate of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The National Legal Adviser of the party, Ahmad El-Marzuq, in a statement Tuesday last week, said the team comprised legal luminaries with vast experience in election petition matters, constitutional law and litigation.

The team which is led by Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) include: Ahmad El-marzuq, Sam Ologunorisa, Rotimi Oguneso, Olabisi Soyebo, Gboyega Oyewole, Muritala Abdulrasheed, Aliyu Saiki, Tajudeen Oladoja, Pius Akubo, Oluseye Opasanya, Suraju Saida and Kazeem Adeniji.