Led to Lead, moving from self-discovery to self-mastery in a rapidly changing world – Dipo Adeda-Osinloye

Dipo Adeda-Osinloye has recently launched a phenomenal book on leadership titled; ‘Led to Lead; Moving From Self-Discovery to Self-Mastery in a Rapidly Changing World’ and in our chat with him, we discussed his motivation and expectations for the book.

He revealed that this book, which was first published in 2019, is a way for him to pour out to everyone who picks the book. It was written with all honesty and vulnerability, mirroring the fact that everyone on the path to meaning and purpose has obstacles on the way. “This is an extremely personal one for me,” he said.

He mentioned that as a subject matter expert in business consulting, he has authored two other books titled Uncommon Strategies for the 21st Century Business and Current Trends in Corporate Governance; Leadership Perspectives’. He noted that this book on leadership is, however, his deliberate attempt to show the world that struggles are valid but even more valid is the ability to succeed and impact lives beyond inevitable challenges. He stated that the book shows how his life found meaning and produced everything that he is today and still desires to be tomorrow.

He explained that he can categorically make such assertions because he has lived it. “I tried to leave no stone unturned and attempted to hold nothing back! This book tells my story with all its ancillary bumpy plots and mistakes. It, however, also shares lessons and transferable values and skills that were the result of my dance through the furnace of life,” he elaborated.

Dipo expressed deep gratitude to everyone who helped him on his journey, stating that he is not a lone ranger and that this book celebrates everyone who has led him, taught him to lead, and submitted themselves to be led by him.

He continued as he explained that everyone can lead; it, however, comes at a price. He noted that his book explains in practical terms what leadership is and the price to be paid, drawing examples from his life and journey to impacting lives.

While he spoke to us, he reiterated that his most important desire is that anyone who picks up his book will be inspired to start, continue and not quit on their leadership journey even when the road is not going according to desire. “All my books can be found on the Amazon publishing website,” he concluded.