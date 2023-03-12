Leadership tussle: Hoodlums sack Ondo monarch from palace

Oba Ajijo.

Rescued by Naval Officers

—-Destroyed property worth millions of naira

—- Akeredolu intervenes, set up reconciliation committee

— Peace returns to community – Police

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Hoodlums have reportedly invaded and forcefully sacked a traditional ruler in Ondo state, the Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, in the ilaje council area of the state, Oba Micah Ajijo, from his palace.

Naval officers invited from the neighboring community in lgbokoda, following the invasion and forceful sack of the monarch, rescued him from being kidnapped and harmed.

Property worth millions of naira was allegedly destroyed by the hoodlums who reportedly attempted to assassinate him and remove him forcefully from the throne.

The monarch raised the alarm in a letter to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, over the attack, alleging that his travails started after he ascended the throne, following a court judgment that sacked a self-styled prophet in the community, Mr. Oluwanbe Ojagbohunmi.

According to the monarch, despite “the ruling of the court declaring him as the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the community, Ojagbohunmi and his agents have been engaging in numerous actions in violation of the court, breaching the peace and security in the community.

Ajijo, in the letter, alleged that his attackers held a meeting in the community where they expressed his determination to forcefully remove him from the throne.

“To organize and liaise with some criminals and kidnappers within and outside the community to invade the palace at night during the founder’s day of the anniversary of the community and the church and kidnap Oba Ajijo to enable Ojagbohunmi to take over the leadership of the community and the Church”

” The plans were hatched when the gangster invaded the palace with dangerous weapons, threatened to kill the monarch, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.



” The gangsters destroyed two houses built very close to the palace belonging to Mr. Tokunbo Olasile and Revd Iwasanmi Ajijo and the persons reported the cruel acts to destruction to the police authorities in Igbokoda, while the DPO expressed his helplessness in effecting the arrest of the suspects because of the riverine terrain of the community.

“The Okitipupa Area Commander, Chairman of Ilaje local government, and the Officer in Charge of 19 Battalion, Army Barracks, Okitipupa were subsequently alerted on the attack and destruction and they visited and confirmed the aforesaid criminal activities.

“The passionate pleas of the aforesaid government and security officers to the gangsters fell on deaf ears and as soon as the officers left they again swooped on the palace and destroyed the palace building with an attempt to kidnap the traditional ruler and it took the efforts of the Naval officers from the neighboring community to rescue the monarch”

“So far, Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro has lost properties worth N200m to criminal activities. It is important to note that the police have expressed their helplessness in arresting the situation or any of the suspects so far”

The monarch, however, demanded ” Urgent mobilization of a Joint Task Force to Ayetoro community to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, the state police command weekend, said that peace had returned to the troubled community after the deployment of security personnel.

In a swift reaction, Governor Akeredolu has set up a reconciliation committee to look into the frequent crisis occasioned by leadership tussles in Aiyetoro community.

A statement by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said the constitution of the committee by the governor was aimed at finding lasting peace to the ravaging crisis in Aiyetoro community arising from the disagreement on issues that bother leadership and oil spill compensation.

He listed members of the committee as Dr. Olawunmi Ilawole, as Chairman, Primate Afolabi Aboyewa as a member and Mr. Uguoji Justice Brasin as Secretary of the Committee.

He said “The committee terms of reference include but are not limited to investigating the remote and immediate cause of the disagreement.

“To recommend appropriate strategies that will bring about lasting peace and development in the community and unite warring factions.

“Any other recommendations that the Committee deemed appropriate to ensure peace in the community”

He said the committee has three weeks to complete its assignment and report to the governor.