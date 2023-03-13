Leadership tussle: Hoodlums sack Ondo monarch from palace

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Hoodlums have invaded and forcefully sacked a traditional ruler in Ondo State, the Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro, in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state, Oba Micah Ajijo, from his palace.

Naval officers invited from the neighbouring community in lgbokoda, following the invasion and forceful sack of the monarch, rescued him from being kidnapped and harmed.

Property worth millions of naira were allegedly destroyed by the hoodlums, who reportedly attempted to assassinate him after removing him forcefully from the throne.

The monarch raised the alarm in a letter to the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, alleging that his travails started after he ascended the throne, following a court judgment, which sacked a self-styled prophet in the community, Mr Oluwanbe Ojagbohunmi.

According to the monarch, despite “the ruling of the court declaring him the traditional ruler and spiritual head of the community, Ojagbohunmi and his agents have been engaging in numerous actions in violation of the court judgment, breaching the peace and security in the community.”

Ajijo, in the letter, alleged that his attackers held a meeting in the community, where they agreed “to organise and liaise with some criminals and kidnappers within and outside the community to invade the palace at night during the founder’s day anniversary of the community and the church and kidnap Oba Ajijo to enable Ojagbohunmi to take over the leadership of the community and the church.

“The plans were hatched when the gangsters invaded the palace with dangerous weapons, threatened to kill the monarch and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

“The gangsters destroyed two houses built near the palace belonging to Mr Tokunbo Olasile and Rev Iwasanmi Ajijo and the persons reported the cruel acts of destruction to the police authorities in Igbokoda, while the DPO expressed his helplessness in arresting the suspects because of the riverine terrain of the community.

“The Okitipupa Area Commander, Chairman of Ilaje LG and the Officer in Charge of 19 Battalion, Army Barracks, Okitipupa were, subsequently, alerted on the attack and destruction and they visited and confirmed the aforesaid criminal activities.

“The passionate pleas of the aforesaid government and security officers to the gangsters fell on deaf ears because as soon as the officers left, they again swooped on the palace and destroyed the building in an attempt to kidnap the traditional ruler. It took the efforts of the Naval officers from the neighbouring community to rescue the monarch. So far, Ogeloyinbo of Ayetoro has lost property worth N200 million to criminal activities.

Meanwhile, the state police command weekend said peace had returned to the troubled community after the deployment of security personnel.