Lawan, Gbajabiamila re-appoint Sulaiman as DG of NILDS for second term 

Senator Ahmad Lawan and Mr Femi Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has been reappointed for another four-year term by the President of the Senate and Chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council, Ahmad Lawan.

The reappointment was in consultation with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila who is the alternate chairman of NILDS’ Governing Council.

A statement made available to Vanguard by the Deputy Director of Information/Communication and Protocol, NILDS, Mrs. Joke Akinsanmi on Friday stated that the reappointment will take effect from May 28, 2023.

“The reappointment of Prof. Sulaiman will take effect from May 28, 2023, and the President of the Senate has congratulated him while urging him to continue working towards achieving the core objectives of the Institute as outlined in sections 2-3 of the Institute’s Act (as amended)”, the statement stated.