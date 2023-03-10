Lanre Shittu’s death, huge loss to auto industry — Stakeholders



By Theodore Opara

STAKEHOLDERS in the Nigeria automotive industry have been lamenting the death of automotive giant, Alhaji Olanrewaju Rasak Shittu, who passed away on February 27, 2023 at the age of 65. Mr. Shittu was the founder of Lanre Shittu Motors, one of the leading auto companies in Nigeria, which has existed for more than four decades.

The name Lanre Shittu Motors has been synonymous with brands like Mack, Toyota, Nissan, Kia, Hyundai, Peugeot, and lately JAC Truck. The company made Mack Truck a household name in Nigeria, while the man behind the brand remained quiet and unassuming. Alhaji Shittu was hardly seen in public circles, yet the name rings a bell and opens doors in the automotive industry, where he was revered and seen as a colossus.

At Vault and Gardens, Ikoyi, Lagos, where the burial was performed according to Islamic rites, Mr Jacky Harthiramani, Managing Director, Dana Motors, was looking very sober as he managed to exchange greetings with some Motoring Journalists. He was definitely short of words.

In an interaction with him later, via WhatsApp, he said: The industry will miss Alhaji Shittu’s immense contributions, especially in the commercial vehicle segment.

According to him, Alhaji Shittu believed in quality products, adding: “He sold only quality products and was always a man of God.” Asked if there has been anything that Alhaji Shittu has done that was surprising to him, he said: “He was the first to begin truck assembly in Nigeria, which is very hard.”

Mr. Victor Oguamanam, Managing Director, Globe Motors, who was out of Lagos and couldn’t attend the burial, poured encomiums on the late auto giant.

He said: “It is very sad to learn of the death of our friend and colleague, Alhaji Lanre Shittu. He was a complete gentleman, liked and well respected by all within the automobile business community. He will surely be missed by the auto industry. He fought for the rights of the industry and for the implementation of standardised policies within the industry.

“I had both a personal and professional relationship with him spanning over 30 years. He was a man of his words and never failed me in any of our dealings. Alhaji was like a respected and revered elder within the industry. May God grant his soul eternal rest. My condolences go out to his immediate family and the general auto industry in Nigeria.”

According to Mr. Luqman Mamud, former acting Director General, National Automotive Design and Development Council, Lanre Shittu represented “one of the existing vehicle distributors of foreign brands to embrace the NAIDP. Many were reluctant to commit substantial capital, but he did. The history of automotive assembly in Nigeria certainly has a place for him.

“We are lucky that the family he left behind is no less enthusiastic about the industry. I was surprised to know he wasn’t as old as I thought. He certainly started early. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

Mr. Ifeanyi Agwu, Managing Director, BKG Exhibitions, said this about Alhaji Shittu. “It is a huge loss to the industry. He was a major player in the sector and had worked tirelessly in it. He made a mark with Mack Trucks and made it a household name in Nigeria. A quiet and focused man, he died at 65 years old and could be considered to have died young, but with the name, people would think he is a very old person.

“About 20 years ago, he already had a big name in the sector. He made his name even in his thirties. He made his mark early in life in the auto sector. His death is painful to me because he didn’t retire to see the big company he built. But you can’t question God. I wish his son, Taiwo Shittu, the Executive Director, would continue the good job.

“He always brings Mack Truck officials to the Abuja Motor Show. He was very humane, humble and doesn’t talk much. Like I said, he was a quiet giant. He did his things quietly.

“Look at the way he was pushing JAC and Mack trucks. He did so well, and the brands are known. You can say that Mack is known, but see what he did with the JAC truck. No one did it like him. He was a giant achiever.”