LaLiga president, Tebas, wants PL to punish Man City

By Efosa Taiwo

La Liga president, Javier Tebas has urged the Premier League to punish the league champions, Manchester City over alleged breaches of financial regulations.

The Premier League, in February 2023, accused the Citizens of breaching financial regulations following a four-year investigation.

The alleged breaches date from the 2009-10 season to the 2022-23 campaign and there is a possibility they could receive a wide range of punishments, and possibly, points deduction, if found guilty.

Reacting to the issue, Tebas told reporters at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit recently that the English champions deserve punishment for their alleged actions.

He also warned the PL not to let the matter go unfinished if the English football governing body wants to retain its dignity.

He said: “It’s about the reputation and dignity of the Premier League.

“Your global reputation affects your ability to attract sponsorship and sell television rights,”

Man City are currently second on the PL league table, 5 points behind league leaders, Arsenal.

They play fifth-placed Newcastle in a Premier League tie at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Tebas has also told Barcelona they will have to raise £178million from selling current players if they are to have any chance of entering the transfer market this summer.

He said: “As of today, Barcelona doesn’t have any room in its budget to spend in the upcoming transfer window.

“Barcelona has been involved in questionable behaviour which has had an impact on LaLiga and we are acting accordingly. We have ruled that they can no longer sign more players.”

The Catalan giants’ financial issues are well-documented, and they now face a race to procure the necessary funds in time to have any impact on the upcoming summer window.