Lai Mohammed, operators, academics set for ARCON colloquium on Mar 30

By Tunde Oso

To provide a platform for academics, students of Mass Communications, Advertising and other components of integrated marketing communication (IMC) to interact with professionals in the Advertising/other components of IMC; media practitioners, policy makers and regulatory agencies, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) is organising a day colloquium on March 30, 2023 in Lagos.

Prof. Rotimi Olatunji, Chairman, ARCON Advertising Industry Colloquium and Academic Journal Committee said at a media briefing in Lagos, yesterday, that the main objective of the colloquium, which would be declared open by the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, is to deepen knowledge and provide insights into required skill for success in advertising education and practice in contemporary era of globalisation.

Olatunji, who’s also a lecturer of Public Relations & Advertising, LASU Faculty of Communication & Media Studies, said: “The specific objectives are to: Provide a platform for interaction between Town and Gown for the examination of current and topical issues in Marketing Communications in Nigeria and Sensitize academics and students of Communication and Media studies to key requirements for career success in different areas of marketing communication in the era of digitalisation.

“Other objectives,” he said include, but not limited to “Discussing Contemporary Trends in Creative Advertising Planning and Execution; Media Campaigns and Execution; Digital Marketing processes; and Advertising Regulation and Provide opportunity for students in the field of Communication and media to showcase their creative knowledge and skills in advertising campaign planning and execution.”

He explained that colloquium keynote speaker and discussants, who have confirmed their availability include Mr. Idorenyen Enanq, frpa, the keynote speaker, who will deliver lecture on “Changing Trends in Advertising Education and Practice in the Era of Globalization: The Nigerian Perspective.” Other discussants, among others, include Professor Umaru A. Pate, Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Kashere, who will speak on “Critical Review of Contemporary Integrated Marketing Communication Education in Nigeria: An Insider’s Perspective” while Charles Odenigbo will speak on the “ARCON ACT 2022 and Advertising Regulation in the Era of Digitalization.”