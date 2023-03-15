Lagosians ‘ll benefit more with Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu working together – Aregbe

As Lagosians prepare to go to polls and elect among the governorship candidates vying to lead the state for next four years, the Southwest Secretary, National Youth Mobilisation for All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Committee (PCC), Idris Aregbe, has urged electorates to consider Lagos continued development and benefits that lie ahead for them a as well as the Megacity when they cast their votes on Saturday, 18th of March.

Aregbe disclosed that benefits that lie ahead for Lagosian include having Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a governor passionate about Lagos, working with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, who is one of the former governors from the state, to boost the country’s commercial capital global status.

The youth mobilizer, who noted that this synergy would profit Lagos and its residents as they would through this get 100 percent Federal Government attention, stressed that sustaining the spirit of profitable enterprise that Lagosians seek could only come to fruition through re-electing Governor Sanwo-Olu who is APC candidate.

He disclosed significant of the election on Wednesday through a statement made available to newsmen on the need for Lagosians to give Sanwo-Olu another term, in order to complete ongoing projects across the state.

Aregbe appealed that Lagosians have a unique opportunity to get more benefits before them and must not be allowed to slip away, saying the gubernatorial and House o Assembly elections remain the best time to grab this unique opportunity.

“The prospects of re-electing a sitting governor in the state has never seemed as prospective as it is presently, with a president who has been a former governor of the state, as well as a sitting governor with an unbridled love for the state and a resolve to sustain the spirit of profitable enterprise that has kept Lagosians united in progress for ages.

“The coming governorship election in the state, therefore, is very significant and counts for every Lagosian and lover of Lagos as it does for business owners, industries, investors, and the teeming youths alike.

“It is important and worthy of reflection, that we as Lagosians do not allow the immense prospects of this opportunity to be whittled away by ethnic and tribal sentiments.

“Lagosians must not miss this unique opportunity to continue making Lagos a destination where all Nigerians have the opportunity of living their dreams”, he added.

Aregbe argued that the infrastructure projects embarked upon by Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, including the Red-line rail track, Ikeja flyover bridge, and others, have brought significant development to Lagos commerce.

The statement reads in part: Gubernatorial elections will hold across the country on March 18, 2023 and Lagosians will once again troop out to their various polling units to elect whom to govern them for the next four years.

“Generally an exercise usually based on personal evaluation of the performances of an incumbent governor in judgment of whether another term is deserving, the infrastructural development in Lagos within the past four years and the impetus it has given the economy of the state, evident in the vibrancy of its sectors speak volumes of Babajide Sanwo-Olu as a man of action and integrity, fulfilling promises he made when elected in as governor.

“The governor’s vision for a 21st century smart city underscores his passion for technological development and his commitment to keeping the state a united and progressive one where business activities can thrive unencumbered, and citizens live and carry out their activities without fear or favor.

“It must be said that a huge factor in the success and development of the state is hinged on its diversity and the sustained ability to continually harness it for development as amply reflected in a culture of peaceful coexistence upon which Lagosians of all hue bask and thrive in. Let’s come together and vote Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat for a prosperous and forward-moving Lagos”.