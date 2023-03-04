Lagosians: Ignore those trying to disunite us – LP Deputy Guber Candidate

By Gabriel Olawale

The Lagos State Labour Party Deputy Gubernatorial Candidate, Princess Abiodun Oyefusi has called on well-meaning lagosians to overlook the narrative of Igbos taking over the state.

The Former Lagos East Senatorial Candidate in Lagos, who spoke to journalists on Friday in Lagos, described such statement as mischief and unnecessary at a time where unity of the country is highly sought after.

Princess Oyefusi noted that unity, peace and progress amongst the different ethnic groups of the country are the major determinants of the growth and development of the state.

She, therefore, urged the purveyors of such statements to desist from such as it is capable of setting the state specifically and the country generally on fire.

Meanwhile, Oyefusi, who is the daughter of late Ayangbure of Ikorodu, appealed to the electorates to come out en masse come March 11 and vote for the party in order to take lagos to an enviable status.

She said Lagos is not where it should be considering its location and its status of being cosmopolitan, noting that the administration of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will deliver its promises and also do well in unifying all the cultural inhabitants in the state.

“I would like to use this opportunity to call on well-meaning lagosians to overlook the narrative of Igbos taking over Lagos.

“This narrative or statement is mischief and unnecessary as it divides us rather than unify us as a nation because no doubt Lagos is a reflection of the existentiality of Nigeria.

“I am bold to say that unity, peace and progress amongst the different ethnic groups of the country are the major determinants of the growth and development of the state.

“I therefore urge the purveyors of such statements to desist from such as it is capable of setting the state specifically and the country generally on fire.

“Perhaps many do not know that i am the daughter of late Ayangbure of Ikorodu and so i am a lagosian to the core.

“Anyways, i want to appeal to the electorates to come out en masse come March 11 and vote for the party in order to take lagos to an enviable status.

“Don’t relax yet! Obidients still have this to do for the freedom of all.

“Lagos is not where it should be considering its location and its status of being cosmopolitan.

“I want to assure you that the administration of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour will deliver its promises and also do well in unifying all the cultural inhabitants in the state.” She said.