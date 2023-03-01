Lagos YPP Reps Candidate, Buraimoh, hails Tinubu on election victory

.

By Ezra Ukanwa

THE Young Progressives Party Candidate for Ifako-Ijaiye Federal constituency, Buraimoh Peter Folajimi, has congratulated the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his election victory, describing him as a master strategist.

After a keenly contested race, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the winner of the February 25 presidential election.

Vanguard reports that Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, who scored 6,984,520.

Hours after Tinubu’s emergence as president-elect, Buraimoh in a statement obtained by our correspondent applauded the APC candidate’s hard struggle.

Buraimoh also called on other presidential candidates and their supporters to calm down and channel their worries through the appropriate quarters, adding that Nigerians do not have another country apart from Nigeria.

He expressed confidence over Tinubu’s ability to seamlessly consolidate on the gains of democracy already put in place by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I’m excited to congratulate His Excellency Ahmed Bola Tinubu on his well-deserved victory in the presidential election”, he said.

He assured that Tinubu would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, commending the APC leadership and membership for standing firm to this point.

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development, and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country.

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, but it will also at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent, and for the practice of global democracy”, he said.