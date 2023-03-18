Lagos: Voters run for safety as thugs scatter ballot papers

Voting was abruptly stopped at Unit 078, Ward F5, Okeafa, Ilamose Estate, Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, Lagos State, as thugs chased voters away at about 10.52 a.m.

Our correspondent who went round polling units at Okeafa, Ilamose Estate in Oshodi-Isolo Constituency 2, observed that some thugs came to the unit and began to throw bottles and stones at voters.





The voters initially attempted to resist the attack but the thugs carried the ballot boxes, scattered the ballot papers and chased voters away.





Recall that there was no security operative at the unit before and during

the incident.

When the correspondent went back to know if voting would resume, the correspondent observed that INEC staff were already sorting and counting ballot papers.





A man, who claimed to be a party agent, told Newsmen that the INEC workers did not see voters anymore and had to start counting votes.

The thugs did not allow the correspondent to go near where sorting and counting of ballot papers were going on.

Meanwhile, accreditation and voting were going on peacefully at nearby polling units, including 075, 076, 002 and 001