Lagos train crash: 53 patients discharged, 43 still hospitalised — Abayomi 

By Chioma Obinna

THE Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, yesterday, disclosed that 53 patients from the bus/train accident in Lagos have been discharged.

Giving an update on the unfortunate accident, Abayomi said the patients were responding to treatment, adding that the number of patients on admission as at yesterday were 43.

He said 39 of the patients are in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH; two at the General Hospital, Odan-Lagos, and another two at the General Hospital, Gbagada.

Giving further breakdown on how the 102 patients were distributed after triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, the Commissioner said “a total of 71 were admitted in LASUTH, four at the General Hospital, Lagos, 10 at General Hospital, Orile–Agege, six at Geenal Hospital, Gbagada and five at the Tollgate Trauma Centre.

He said the number of fatalities from the accident, which recorded 102 casualties, remained six.