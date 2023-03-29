Lagos train-bus collision: Lagos set to compensate victims

…as c’ttee submits report

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A nine-member committee set up by the Lagos State Government in the aftermath of the Bus-Train collision of Thursday, March 9, 2023, on compensation of victims has submitted its report.

The victims were mainly staff of the Lagos State Goverment who were on their way to their different officeswheb the unfortunate incident occurred on the fateful day.

The state Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Fredric Oladeinde, disclosed to newsmen.

According to Oladeinde, findings of the report showed that the accident had six fatalities from a total of 102 passengers involved, with 85 passengers on board the Staff Bus, while 17 were on the train.

“The committee as part of its recommendations advised: Death benefits from the Group Life Insurance for families of the deceased, provision of employment to one employable child of the deceased and a concessionary scholarship to one of the deceased’s biological children.

“Injured accident victims were also recommended in the report to be paid full insurance claims as compensation while any staff victim with a permanent disability is also to be compensated in line with the Group Life Insurance Policy of the State, among other benefits,” the commissioner stated.

Meanwhile, the committee, which consists of Permanent Secretaries from relevant Ministries of the State Public Service, was set up to identify the families of the deceased and their dependents, as well as the injured officers, and to determine appropriate compensation packages for each affected family and staff of the state government.

“A final decision on the committee’s recommendations will be taken by the State Executive Council and further directives communicated by the Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola,” Oladeinde affirmed.