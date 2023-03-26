Lagos Train/Bus Collision: Driver faces 10-count charge of grievous bodily harm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State government has concluded plans to prosecute Oluwaseun Osinbajo, the driver of the ill-fated staff bus which collided with a moving train, killing at least six persons and several others injured in the process.

Giving an update on the unfortunate incident Friday evening, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, disclosed that a prima facie case of manslaughter and grievous bodily harm has been established against the driver of the Staff bus.

Recall that in the early hours of March 9, 2023, a government staff bus collided with a train at the PWD Railway crossing at Ikeja, dragging the bus with its passengers along the tracks until it came to a stop at Shogunle, a suburb of Ikeja, the state capital.

The horrific incident resulted in six fatalities with about 96 others with various degrees of injuries.

Osibanjo was apprehended and handed over to the Police for investigation and possible prosecution. At the end of the investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Directorate of Public Prosecution, DPP for further statutory actions.

According to Omotoso, “Upon the receipt and review of the case file by the DPP, a prima facie case of Manslaughter, and grievous body harm was disclosed against the driver of the staff bus.

”Accordingly, he is to be charged with six counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of grievous body harm.”

The commissioner maintained that both offences are contrary to Sections 224 and 245 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

“The Office of the DPP will immediately file charges against the driver. However, his arraignment before the High Court of Lagos shall be delayed until he is fully fit to stand trial, having sustained serious injuries during the accident,” Omotoso stated.