Lagos to integrate LASUTH, 28 General Hospitals on e-procurement platform

The Lagos State Government says it will integrate the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and 28 General Hospitals on the e-procurement platform.

The Director-General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency (PPA), Mr Fatai Onafowote, made this known on Wednesday in Magodo, during a three-day Year 2023 Annual Public Procurement Clinic, organised by PPA.



Onafowote said that Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has granted the agency approval for the integration of all the 28 General Hospitals, LASUTH and four other MDAs on the e-procurement platform.

He said with the impending integration of the healthcare facilities on the e-procurement platform, a new dawn was about to set in, in the health sector of the state.



According to him, the new system will enhance transparency and accountability in the management of resources in the sector.

”However, we are not unmindful of the peculiar environment in which the health sector operates, particularly with regard to emergency procurement.



”I wish to assure stakeholders in the sector that we shall ensure that the system also makes special provisions for the peculiar nature of the sector and also enhances service delivery that will endear the sector to the general public.



”I also wish to inform you that henceforth, part of the documents to be demanded from developers, organisations and individuals operating in the real estate sector is the LASRERA Permit.

”The permit will now be demanded as a post qualification requirement to be considered during evaluation.



”This is aimed at curbing the unwholesome and corrupt practices that are prevalent in the real estate sector.



”It will sanitise the sector of charlatans and impostors and protecting innocent residents of the state from falling victims of fraudsters masquerading as property developers and real estate consultants and agents,” he said.



The director-general, therefore, thanked all stakeholders for their continued support and cooperation with the agency.

According to him, with such cooperation, the public procurement system in Lagos State will move to a higher pedestal and make the system serve both the citizenry and the state government better.