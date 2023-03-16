Lagos SDP confident of winning 3 constituency seats

Social Democratic Party, SDP

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos State on Thursday boasted that it would win three of the 40 seats in the state House of Assembly on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC re-scheduled Governorship and House of Assembly Elections for March 18.

The Lagos State SDP Chairman, Mr Femi Olaniyi (a.k.a. Ferrari), told NAN that the party could not boast of winning all the nine constituencies where it fielded candidates, but was confident of triumph in Kosofe Constituencies I and II as well as in Ikeja Constituency I.

Olaniyi urged members of the electorate to come out en masse to vote for SDP candidates.

He said that the party was not in alliance with any political party in Kosofe Constituencies I and II and Ikeja Constituency I.

According to him, the party’s three candidates – Messrs Lanre Carew (Kosofe 1), Moroof Mohammed (Kosofe II) and Olakunle Kosile (Ikeja I) – are in the race to win the seats.

The chairman said that everyone should ignore rumours that Carew had stepped down for APC candidate in Kosofe Constituency 1.

“We want the people to come out en masse and vote for SDP, for hope.

“We are sure of winning Kosofe Constituencies I and II and Ikeja Constituency I seats of the Lagos State House of Assembly in the Saturday elections,” he said.

He listed other constituencies where SDP fielded candidates to include Amuwo-Odofin, Ikorodu, Epe, Alimosho and Surulere.