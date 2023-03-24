Lagos polls free, credible — NIHRCO

A coalition of 130 civil society and community-based organisations, under the auspices of the Nigerian Human Rights Community, NIHRCO, yesterday, described the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Lagos State as free, fair and credible, saying that no election in the world is perfect.

Speaking during the presentation of its preliminary report, NIHRCO noted that the outcome of the election in Lagos substantially meets public expectations, adding that the election was not devoid of hitches.

The group said it deployed observers in many of the 13, 390 polling units and 245 wards in Lagos.

The presentation was supported by members of the Nigerians in Diaspora and South West Professional Forum, SOWPROF, who spoke through zoom from abroad.

In his remarks, a Project Management Expert from the Colorado State University, Mr Nosa Osaikhuiwu, said: “We Nigerians abroad are glad about the peaceful conduct of the election in Lagos.

“This offers tremendous opportunity for Lagos to continue her leadership role as the most significant city-state in Africa.”

Also, the coalition, in its address read by its Senior Programme Officer, Mr Taiwo Adeleye, Mr David Ajetunmobi, the former Secretary General of Nigerian Automobile Technicians Association, NATA, Mr Fred Ojinika said the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, should be commended in many areas including early arrival of officials and materials, provision of BVAS and the prompt transmission of election results across the various polling units in Lagos.

The group said: “There is no election all over the world that is 100 per cent perfect.

“Yet, there is no election all over the world that is 100 per cent bad. We shall avoid sweeping statements condemning the election.”

“Total condemnation of the election process and the outcome is wrong and unprofessional the group said. It condemned conscious attempts to demonise the outcome of the election saying that of all the 36 states in the Federation, Lagos recorded one of the most credible elections in terms of the process and the outcome.”