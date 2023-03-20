Lagos poll: You selected yourself, not re-elected, Falz tackles Sanwo-Olu

Popular musician and lawyer, Folarin Falana aka Falz has tackled Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu over his re-election as Governor of Lagos State.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday declared Sanwo-Olu winner of the governorship polled having polled a total of 762,134 votes to win the election for a second term of four years.

The Labour Party (LP) came second with 312,329 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) trailed in third place with 62,449 votes.

The Governor in an appreciation post on his verified Twitter handle @jidesanwoolu thanked Lagosians for coming out in there numbers to seal his reelection.

However, his post did not go down well with Falz who prompted responded thus: “You were not re-elected. You selected yourself. Everybody saw it unfold. You are only deceiving yourselves.”