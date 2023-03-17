Home » 2023 elections » Lagos poll: Jandor’s many tantrums are last kick of a dying horse – GRV
March 17, 2023

Lagos poll: Jandor’s tantrums are last kick of dying horse – GRV

Governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has insisted that he is poised to win the governorship poll scheduled to hold on Saturday (tomorrow), March 18.

GRV in a tweet aimed at one of his rivals, Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) said he stands a better chance than him in the elections.

GRV and Jandor are up against incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

