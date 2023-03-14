Lagos Police recover vehicles from alleged car snatcher

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an alleged car snatcher in the Ojodu-Berger area of the state and recovered two vehicles in his possession.

The 36-year-old suspect, Dayo Jimoh, was said to have hijacked two vehicles at gunpoint last Saturday along with two others who are currently at large.

The police made this known in a statement, on Tuesday, signed by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin.

Hundeyin added that efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing suspects.

The statement read, “Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad have arrested one Dayo Jimoh ‘m’ aged 36 along Ojodu-Berger Road, Lagos after he and two others (still at large) hijacked two vehicles at gunpoint.

“Dayo was arrested at about 0230 hrs on Saturday, March 11, 2023, shortly after his gang snatched a 2003 Toyota Corolla with registration number BDG-946-GZ. The suspects arrived in a 2005 Toyota Camry with registration number KRD-958-HS which they earlier snatched at gunpoint at Oworo while disguising themselves as passengers.

“While investigation is ongoing, the owners of the vehicles, which were recovered, are hereby urged to come forward with proof of ownership to claim their vehicles.

“Meanwhile, Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi has charged his men to intensify efforts to arrest the two fleeing suspects.”