Lagos guber: Voters intimidation heightens in parts of Ojo

…people from a particular ethnic group barred from voting in Igbolerin

By Innocent Anaba

Many voters didn’t come out to vote at pulling units in Sabo area after Alaba International market, Igblerin and Casidi areas of Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, as thugs of a particular political party harassed many people from going out to vote.

It was gathered that early on Saturday, apprehension pervaded the areas, but at 10 a.m., some few people braved up and went to vote.

Voter turnout was low in the areas, as some of those who voted early Saturday, complained that fewer persons came out to vote and blamed the development on the apprehension in the air as one of the reasons for the low turnout.

Meanwhile, some of the voters who spoke to this reporter said polling agents of the Labour Party, LP, were chased away from most of the polling units in the area.

A source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a Labour Party agent was beaten up and almost killed at Casidi area of Igbolerin.

Another source said other Labour Party agents had to hide their tags and pretended to be ordinary voters to escape being targeted.

Some of the residents called on the army to deploy men to the areas, as the presence of policemen have not deterred the political things, who massed the area

A frightened LP agent, who could not hide his fears, said: “The thugs are displaying despite the fact that policemen and women are around. The only way people can be quaranteed of their safety is when they see soldiers, it’s only soldiers these thugs fear.”

The party agent hinted that agents of a particular party had taken over the polling units, as you saw three or four of them in polling units, whereas it was supposed to be one each for the political parties.

Also in Igbolerin, people of a particular ethnic group were not allowed to vote.

A young man, who spoke to this reporter, said after he voted, realising he voted for Labour Party, the thugs around the polling unit brought out his ballot papers and tore them, and warned others that they face a similar fate if they go against their instructions to vote for a particular party.