Lagos guber race: Adejuwon congratulates Sanwo-Olu

One time Commissioner, Home Affairs and Tourism in Lagos State, Dr Franklin Adejuwon, has congratulated Babajide Sanwo-Olu on his re-election as Governor of the state.

In his congratulatory message, Adejuwon said Governor Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, deserved the victory.

Adejuwon, who was also a one time minister of state Agriculture, said “ My dear governor Sanwo-Olu congratulations to you and your deputy on a well-deserved victory at the recent election.

“You worked hard enough to deserve the victory .

He charged the governor to deliver on his promises , adding “you certainly hold challenges for the future of Lagos state.”