Lagos guber poll: Sanwo-Olu, one good term deserves another

Undoubtedly, under the leadership of the incumbent Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mr. Projects, the administration has continued to witness steady growth and development through the THEMES’ agenda, especially in economy and infrastructural development, tagged: “Greater Lagos Rising.” With these achievements, political watchers have predicted and believed Sanwo-Olu would have a roller-coater to second term tenure. However, the event and result of February 25 Presidential and National Assembly, have changed the calculations. Various interest groups in Lagos and Nigeria have continued to champion why Sanwo-Olu deserves a second term in office. Assistant News Editor, Olasunkanmi Akoni, writes.

The February 25 Presidential and National Assembly election has come and gone, attention has now been shifted towards the forthcoming Governorship and State Houses of Assembly across Nigeria on March 11, 2023.

In an unprecedented manner, the outcome of the poll was a watershed in the history of election in Lagos, particularly, as it recorded great upset where the Labour Party defeated the All Progressives Congress, APC, the ruling party in a result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, defeated the APC, candidate, Bola Tinubu.

Obi of LP, won in nine out of 20 local governments to win the state with the total of 582,130 votes, while APC, polled 571, 575.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, candidate, Atiku Abubakar, came third with 75,750 votes.

The result, has undoubtedly, unsettled the ranks of APC in the state as they had gone back to the drawing board to woo voters, particularly those who did not come out to vote.

The party and political watchers have attributed the defeat of APC in Lagos to apathy on the part of supporters and some aggrieved members of the party, vis-a-viz wide disenchantment by residents against the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu for foisting the out-going President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation, whose administration have been described as a colossal failure.

However, APC ranks are optimistic of victory at the end of the day based on the achievements of the governor.

According to INEC, 394 candidates from different political parties are jostling for the 40 seats in the state’s House of Assembly.

The final list of governorship and house of assembly candidates has 16 candidates of different political parties contesting the governorship seat out of which only two candidates are females, while the remaining 14 are males.

The leading Governorship candidates are incumbent, Sanwo-Olu, APC, PDP, Dr. Olajide Adediran, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, LP, and Olufunso Doherty, African Democratic Congress, ADC, among others.

Members of the state executive council and chieftains of APC, it was gathered had been directed to embark on a door to door to canvassing of votes from residents and aggrieved parties in order to ensure victory.

“We have embarked on door-to-door to appeal to residents on the need to come out en-masse and vote for APC. We have been to Agege, Ojo, Badagry, Alimosho, Ikeja, Apapa, Kosofe, Ibeju-Lekki, among others,” Tayo Ayinde, Chief of Staff to Sanwo-Olu confirmed.

Though, the Publicity Secretary of APC in Lagos, Seye Oladejo, when contacted simply said, “We’re doing everything within our power legally and politically to ensure that Governor Sanwo-Olu secures a second term. We will rather keep our strategies close to our chest.”

Sanwo-Olu, had during one of the campaign rallies, rolled out reasons why he, and his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, deserved to return to the state government house in 2023 for a second term, saying, “Our administration has traversed difficult terrains and witnessed major disruption occasioned by the global pandemic. Lagos had its fair share in the attendant socio-economic meltdown, but we provided strong leadership that protected the people and made the state come out better and stronger.

“Now, we can say ‘Greater Lagos Rising’ because our state is rising on all of our modest achievements through the THEMES agenda.”

Stakeholders highlighted some of the major landmark achievements while Sanwo-Olu should be re-elected to include: Blue Rail Line from CMS on the Marina to Okokomaiko on the Badagry Cross boarder highway, redline rail system to operate from Iddo to Alagbado, projected to move one million commuters everyday, equivalent to 30 million passengers a month.

Lagos Rice Mill, roads, flyover and bridges which have turned Lagos into one giant construction site, like Pen Cinema flyover, the Ikeja along flyover and the attendant expansion of the Obafemi Awolowo way, the Ojota-Opebi Link Bridge, the Underpass at Odo Iya Alaro, the expansion of the Executive Expressway, all inherited or started by this government, are either completed or at various stages of completion.

All these are complemented by new bus stop shelters constructed with the awarded fourth Mainland Bridge project, buses, ferries and rides, upgrade of health facilities, education reforms include: upgrade of polytechnics to a university of Technology, as well as the College of Education to a University of Education.

The government’s intervention in the provision of shelter has led to massive construction of houses across the state, including: .Ilupeju, Lekki, Iporin Badagry, Ikorodu, and Ogba.

Also, on youth employment, apart from the structured support system for the youth and their aspirations, the state government ensured an expanded bracket for start-up as well as providing critical intervention and support for their upward mobility.

The stakeholders believe that not only is he extremely humble, he has displayed an uncommon touch by leading from the front as evidently displayed during the Covid 19 pandemic. He was not only in the forefront as the Situation Commander, but still kept working even when it was obvious he was exposing himself to clear and present danger.

He understands that as a Governor of a cosmopolitan state, he cannot afford to ignore the need of residents, either those with ancestral ties or those sojourning for economic survival.

Ethnic groups, stakeholders’ endorsement

In a series of endorsements, Lagos State chapter of Ohaneze Ndigbo, at a forum by the leadership of the Lagos State Leaders of Thoughts, led by Yoruba Council Worldwide, expressed support for Sanwo-Olu.

President, Ohaneze Ndigbo, Mike Kelechi and President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Lagos chapter, Sunday Ossai, expressed unalloyed support for Sanwo-Olu re-election.

“Sanwo-Olu’s administration has performed creditably well in the state by given every tribe an equal fair share of supports in all sectors,” they affirmed.

Also, a chieftain of APC, and former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, had stated that the second term for Sanwo-Olu, is sacrosanct, “What Sanwo-Olu has been able to achieve in Lagos and what he wishes to complete, it is the wish of Lagosians that he should be allowed to complete them.

The former minister’s endorsement is on the heels of similar support by key stakeholders across party lines.

Those who have so far thrown their weight behind the governor include Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, leader of pan-Yoruba organization, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and the leadership of Lagos State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN.

Lawan said Sanwo-Olu’s stewardship has validated the state’s position as the economic and commercial nerve centre of Nigeria.

State chairman of CAN, Stephen Adegbite, the governor performed well in improving the lives of residents.

“For us to thank him for his good work in this first tenure is to rally around him and re-elect him for a second tenure in order for him to complete many of his people-oriented projects in varying stages of completion,” Adegbite added.

In the same vein, Adebanjo said Sanwo-Olu deserves commendation for what he described as the governor’s prudent management of resources as well as “the visible transformation of the state in a little over two years.”

Also, a political group, Forum of Political Parties (FPP), has expressed support, saying the achievements of the governor and his deputy, Hamzat, had proven beyond doubt that they deserve a second term in office.

As calls for a second term for Sanwo-Olu continued to swell in the state and across borders, a vote for Sanwo-Olu – Hamzat ticket is a vote for continuity. A vote for focused leadership, and a vote for undated competence,” FPP affirmed.