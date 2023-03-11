LAGOS GUBER POLL: Artisans, Technicians drum support for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election 

Artisans and technicians in Lagos State have pledged their support toward the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the March 11 gubernatorial poll in Lagos State.

The artisans and technicians under the umbrella of the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) boasted that they were beneficiaries of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s good governance, and would reciprocate the kind gesture with a massive vote for the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its candidates on Saturday.

The association declared their support for Governor Sanwo-Olu and all APC candidates for the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections during a press conference held in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday.

The press conference was addressed by the Executive Secretary of ASLAT, Mr. Adesina Akinyemi, as well as the association’s President, Engr. Lawrence Ajayi and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Asiwaju Jacob Fayeun.

Speaking at the press conference, Akinyemi said Sanwo-Olu’s led administration has invested massively in the capacity building of over 35, 000 Lagos artisans and technicians through training and retraining, and also empowered them with modern tools and machinery.

He, therefore, urged residents of the state and every member of the association who were eligible to vote, to vote for Governor Sanwo-Olu and other APC candidates on March 11.

Akinyemi declared that the association strategy of ‘Operation 30:30,’ which is to ensure 30 votes by artisans and technicians in each of the 13,000 polling units in Lagos State, would deliver over 390,000 votes for Governor Sanwo-Olu from the artisans and technicians in all the nooks and crannies of the State.

He said: “The race to Lagos State governorship election is on, and out of all the contestants jostling for this plum job, it is only Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who has reached out to us to solicit our support and he is the only one we know. He is the only one we have tested. He is the only one who has proved himself capable and ready to do the work of governor of Lagos State and also he is the only one we can trust.

“I am happy and pleased to announce to the world that the Association of Lagos Artisans and Technicians (ASLAT) has adopted and will support massively Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his ambition to succeed himself as the governor of Lagos State.

“I, therefore, call on all our members across 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in Lagos State to come out en-masse based on Operation 30:30 voting pattern to vote for Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Saturday, March 11, 2023.”

Also speaking, the President of ASLAT, Engr. Lawrence Ajayi urged artisans and technicians in the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the state to come out en-masse on Saturday to deliver their polling units for Governor Sanwo-Olu and all the APC candidates.

The National President of Block Builders in Nigeria, Omooba Adesegun Banjoko, said artisans and technicians in Lagos will support Governor Sanwo-Olu’s re-election 100 percent. “We have our PVCs and we will demonstrate our support for him by voting for him. With our Operation 30:30 strategy, let us go and deliver for Sanwo-Olu,” he said.

Appreciating the association’s support during the press conference, former Permanent Secretary, of the Ministry of Wealth Creation, Mr. Abdulhakeem Mustapha, promised that more benefits await artisans and technicians if Governor Sanwo-Olu is re-elected on March 11.