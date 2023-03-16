Lagos guber: NRM Guber candidate, Braithwaite still in race – Campaign org

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Governorship Candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Lagos State, Mr Akinwunmi Braithwaite, has not withdrawn from the race as it’s been speculated in some quarters.

The clarification was made in a statement by the Media Office of the Akinwunmi Braithwaite Campaign Organisation.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to media publications stating that, Mr Akinwunmi Braithwaite, Governorship Candidate for the National Rescue Movement (NRM) has withdrawn from the race.

“This is indeed untrue and mischievous, as no such thing has taken place.

For the avoidance of doubt, our candidate has not endorsed any other candidate.

“The happiness of Lagosians and the emergence of a more humane society remains the topmost priority of our campaign. Akinwunmi Braithwaite is happy to continue representing those Lagosians that are passionate about the people-centered agenda that he represents.

“It is common knowledge that the downtrodden, as well as public-spirited Lagosians are yearning for a new deal which will deliver social upliftment, full employment and economic emancipation which Braithwaite seeks to deliver.

“Our candidate, Akinwunmi Braithwaite is a lover of peace with a sterling track record in ethical corporate leadership and noble causes, as well as community development.

“He is not averse to inclusive governance, but insists that this must be based on candour, proper consultation and broad based agreement.

“He is saddened by the actions and posturing of various groups who have heated up the polity and wishes to seize this opportunity to request that all stakeholders be circumspect and reticent about their electioneering.

“They should show respect for all and work towards the happiness of Lagos.”

The organization, therefore, urged their teeming supporters to remain resolute in their conviction, “as we navigate the maze of our current political landscape.”