Lagos guber: Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo endorses Jandor, Funke Akindele

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has endorsed candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran and Funke Akindele for next week’s governorship election in the state.

Alexx took to his Instagram page to give out his reasons for supporting Funke.

The actor urged Lagosians to elect someone who is “accountable, empathetic, and accessible.”

He added that if elected, the Jandor/Funke administration will create a change that is “different from the norm.”

“This election cycle is about individuals the people want to vote for, people they can hold accountable, relatable people; people that are easily accessible, people that are not just sympathetic but empathetic to our plight & concerns,” he wrote.

“People want something different from the norm. This is why I believe in the Jandor/Funke campaign. Jandor ticks all the right boxes for Lagos at this time.

“I strongly believe if they are voted into office, they will bridge the gap between the government and the masses.”