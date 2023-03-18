Home » News » Lagos guber: Funke Akindele loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu
2023 elections

March 18, 2023

Lagos guber: Funke Akindele loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State, Funke Akindele has lost her polling unit to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akindele is running mate to Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor).

Verified result from her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State revealed the PDP had 19, APC scored 77 while Labour Party polled 3.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.