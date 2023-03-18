Lagos guber: Funke Akindele loses polling unit to Sanwo-Olu

Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State, Funke Akindele has lost her polling unit to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akindele is running mate to Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor).

Verified result from her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State revealed the PDP had 19, APC scored 77 while Labour Party polled 3.