Lagos guber: Aregbesola meets stakeholders, stalwarts, rallies support for Sanwo-Olu

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, met stakeholders and leaders of thought as well as stalwarts of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Lagos State, urging them to rally support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s re-election.

The meeting which had in attendance artisans, the Igbo community and high level players in the politics of Alimosho and other critical areas in Lagos, held at the Minister’s residence in Ikeja.

Addressing the stakeholders, Aregbesola asked them to ensure the victory of the party through embarking on varying mobilisation and door-to-door campaigns to see to the party’s victory.

He said a win for Sanwo-Olu in this Saturday’s governorship election is a move to further attract massive developmental support of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presidency to Lagos and Nigeria, in general.

The Minister urged them to forget all grievances and work in unison for the success of the APC at the polls.

The Minister, in a statement by signed on Monday, by his Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, said, “It is important to let you know that we cannot allow those who have not been with us since the days of the struggle from SDP, AD, AC, ACN and now APC to take what belongs to us. We worked tirelessly for the success of what we have today in Lagos.

“We cannot allow those fanning the embers of discord within the party to derail us. Let us forget whatever may be the issue and work for the success of the APC on Saturday.

“Winning Lagos is not just about shutting the doors to those who do not have the capacity to rule us, but to ensure we crown all that Asiwaju has achieved so far, especially now that he is President-elect, to the benefit of our party, and the generality of Lagosians.

“Let us go back to our various units, wards and communities to work for the APC.”

Speaking on behalf of the Igbo Mandate Group, two other coordinators, Mr. Eze Nwachukwu and Prince Anselem Ndoka Echelwu stated that the group and thousands of their members in Lagos are ready to vote and deliver all APC candidates in Lagos at the coming elections.

“We have mobilized all our members in every ward and local government in Lagos state to come out and vote massively for all APC candidates in the House of Assembly election and Governor Babajide SanwoOlu for the gubernatorial elections. We won’t fail, we will deliver”, the leader committed.

The representatives of all the other groups thanked Ogbeni Aregbesola for coming on board to calm frayed nerves and appeal to the hitherto warring tendencies in APC to mobilise for the success of the party. They pledged to work assiduously for the victory of the APC in the March 18 election.