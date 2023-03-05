Lagos guber: Accord Party denies alliance with other parties

…insists it fielded candidate for poll

Ahead of the 2023 Gubernatorial and State Assemblies elections coming up this weekend, the Lagos State Chapter of Accord Party has dismissed rumours making the rounds that the party plans to go into alliance with another party.

In a statement signed by the Lagos state Chairman, Engr. J. Ola Beckley and the D.G, Accord Lagos Campaign Council, Comr, Lanre Ogundare, the party urged the public to dismiss the rumours, insisting that it fielded candidates for the March 11th 2023 elections with Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Dickson as the flag bearer of the party.

The statement read: “We want to reiterate that, Accord Lagos under the amiable chairmanship of Engr. J. Ola Beckley fielded candidates for the March 11th 2023 elections with Hon. Hakeem Olaogun Dickson as the standard bearer of the party.

“We have campaigned and toured the length and breadth of Lagos presenting our manifesto to residents and electorate in Lagos state, we are committed to a better Lagos, a working and functional Lagos and a Lagos for all.

“Considering the forgoing, we have not formed any alliance with ANY political party and not in talk with one at present, but we are resolute in making Lagos state great again.

“We are open for discussion, possible alliance with clear direction of Lagos first, alignments and realignments.

“We thank all electorate that believe in the struggle of Accord and voted for us, promising a better (deal) Lagos when we formed government through your unflinching support come 11th March. 2023 by voting enmass for the party.

“We thank our partners from the press and promise a stronger relationship in a Lagos of our dreams.