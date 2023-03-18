Lagos CP warns against fake video, as no death incident in polling unit

By Efe Onodjae

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has debunked a social media report that a thug was shot dead in a polling unit, saying the police have recovered arms, ammunition and sensitive materials.



Briefing journalists, after a tour, he said many people were arrested.



According to him, “there were some cross-party electoral offenses and other forms of security breaches from cross-political and ethnic groups.



“In areas where we had ballot box snatchers, we were able to recover them. Weapons and other sensitive materials of the Independent Electoral Commission, INEC, were recovered.”



He also advised Lagosians not to engage in ethnic profiling saying: “We just returned from a polling unit now a woman I interacted with was complaining, it was her ethnic group that also countered her. In that case, we should be careful not to allow ethnic politics to push us into war. The violence that occurred was cross-party and cross-ethnic.



“We should not engage in ethnic profiling; it will not pay us all. Where there are security breaches those arrested were arrested along ethnic lines. We should all prevent ethnic profiling. We are not complacent we are professional, we have not seen a video where police are working for a particular political party.”

“There has been no death report, we should be cautious of netizens with trending fake videos”.