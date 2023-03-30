Lagos arraigns Chrisland school, 4 staff over Whitney Adeniran’s death

File image of late Whitney Adeniran, the 12-year-old Chrisland School student

By Henry Ojelu

The Lagos State government on Thursday arraigned Chrisland School Limited, and four of its staff before the state High Court sitting in Ikeja over the death of a student Adeniran Whitney who died during the school’s inter-house sport.

The staff of the school arraigned are Ademoye Adewale, Kuku Fatai, Belinda Amao, and Nwatu Victoria.

The defendants according to the charges filed by the state allegedly killed Miss Adeniran on February 9, 2023, at about 1 pm, in Agege Sports Stadium, Agege, Lagos by acting in a reckless and negligent manner that endangered her life.

The state Attorney General, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SAN, informed the court that the state had filed two count charges against the defendants, urging the court to take their plea.

After the charges were read, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations.

Subsequently, the Attorney General informed the court that the state has seventeen witnesses and as such will be praying for a date to open trial.

The oral application was not opposed by all the defendants’ counsel.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala, who presided over the matter, thereafter fixed May 25, June 1, 8, and 15 for the commencement of trial.