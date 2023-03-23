Lagos APC to Rhodes-Vivour: Go to court, stop grandstanding

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has urged the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, to approach the court if aggrieved over the result of the just concluded Gubernatorial poll held last Saturday and stop exhibiting immature grandstanding.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in the state, Seye Oladejo, made the remark In a statement on Thursday.

The statement read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to the latest of the now familiar vituperations from the stable of the defeated Lagos state Labour Party gubernatorial candidate, Chinedu Rhodes-Vivour.

“It’s baffling that rather than tender profuse apologies to Lagosians whose sensibilities he assaulted in the months leading to the elections by campaigning on unpretentious hate, religious bigotry and tribal rhetorics, he has refused to be sober and still has the effrontery to play the victim.

‘It’s baffling that the law enforcement agencies have not invited him for questioning for his incitement and call for anarchy because he lost an election.

“We found it amazing that his understanding of justice and fairness is when he wins an election by merely leveraging on opportunism and unsustainable spur of the moment.

“During the electioneering campaign, Lagosians laboured in vain to identify his selling points, pedigree and the substance of his manifestos.

“The reality remains that a campaign based on blind, uninformed and bitter criticism of the ruling party without a credible alternative could only end in failure.

“He failed to discern the political sophistication of the largely civilized Lagos voters who were able to successfully draw a line between political choices, religious beliefs and tribal sentiments which were the kernels of Chinedu’s campaign.

“It’s now clear to all and sundry that his interpretation of free and fair elections is only when he wins. This is consistent with the position of his principal , Peter Obi, who has successfully hypnotized his minority followers.

“It was convenient to ignore incidents of violent attacks and killings of the APC supporters across the state and play the victim by allegedly visiting unidentifiable and unverifiable patients.

“For Chinedu, his healing process should start by tendering unreserved apologies to all Lagosians for his attempt to desecrate the land, needless blood letting, unprovoked insults to the ancestors and an attempted civilian coup by claiming victory like his principal after being roundly defeated.

“We may, however, understand your plight for misunderstanding the religious rites that has being a periodical ceremony to ensure peace and harmony in our dear state after all you do not ‘ think in yoruba’.

“We chose to ignore his disrespect and disdain for traditional rulers and institutions by his utterances and postures.

“Your apprehension about a free and fair elections under Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency shows Chinedu as a poor student of history.

“By voting Tinubu, Nigerians have opted for a prepared Presidency that can only usher in unprecedented development, peace and the restoration of our place of pride in the comity of nations.

“Perhaps we need to wake you up to the reality that the elections are over. True Lagosians will not appreciate further distractions from you as Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu focuses on finishing strong and prepares for a greater Lagos in the next dispensation.

“You may, however, wish to approach the courts and put a stop to this immature grandstanding.”