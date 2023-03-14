Lagos Accord Party endorses Sanwo-Olu for re-election

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of Accord Party, Lagos State, has endorsed the state Governor, Babajide Saneo-Olu,his deputy, Dr.Obafemi Hamzat for re-election and all All Progressives Congress, APC candudates in the Saturday, Governoship and House of Assembly elections.

Chairman of Accord Party in the state, Dele Oladej, declared the endorsement at a media briefing in Ikeja, Lagos on Tuesday.

The Accord Party maintained that the decision was based on Governor, Sanwo-Olu,’s performance in the office endeared it.

Oladeji, said members of the party acorss the state have been told to work for the re-election of Sanwo-Olu.

He added that the party would also ensure the victory of all All Progressives Congress, APC House of Assembly candidates in the state.

Oladeji said, “We have been a credible opposition in Lagos State. Any politician of note always think about Accord Party in the State. In previous elections, we have been of advantage to Lagosians.”

He cited the example of 2019 when the party won some House of Representatives seats, adding that he was the candidate of Accord for the Reps seat but some discrepancies according to him occurred.