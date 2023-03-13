‘Ladies, don’t get selicon shot’ Blac Chyna reduces butt, breast

By Ada Osadebe

The American model and socialite, Angela Renée White, Blac Chyna is currently undergoing surgery to decrease her breast and butt.

Recall that Chyna had earlier announced she would be deactivating her OnlyFans for the benefit of her two kids, Dream, 6, and King Cairo, 10.

The model made this known on her Instagram page on Monday revealing she is at a doctor’s appointments to get her “ass injections” removed.

She also made it clear that she regretted relying solely on silicone injections at the age of 19 and had never had a BBL (Brazilian butt lift), while recommending ladies not to have any silicone shot, due to its health issues.

Chyna added that the goal of reducing her body parts is to change her ways, which will lead her to the “next level” of her life.

She said, “I just want all the ladies out there to know do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff.

“Whatever that silicone mass, whatever that was that was in my buttocks, it kept clogging the machine and breaking it.

In her caption, Chyna quoted herself as inspiration to her fans and followers. “‘You all have the power to heal your life, and you need to know that,’ Angela White,” she wrote