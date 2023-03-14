Labour threatens GenCos over alleged  unfair policies

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has threatened to cripple the operations of Electricity Generation Companies, GenCos, over alleged increasing violations of workers’ rights among other anti-Labour practices.



NLC warned that very soon, it would bring the full weight of organized labour on the GenCos over refusal to negotiate and collective bargaining agreement, CBA, as well as conditions of service for workers in the sector.



President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, gave the hint during a working visit to the National Secretariat of the National Union of Electricity Employees, NUEE, in Lagos, after the President of NUEE, Martins Uzoegwu, informed the NLC team of the challenges confronting the Union including issues of conditions of service for workers of GenCos.



Responding, Ajero said “The issue of GenCos, privatization, and other related matters is unfinished business that must be finished. All the litigations we have over some of these issues are being disposed of. It is only the Egbin Power plant that is remaining. We are waiting for the court to be completed. We do not want to act outside the court. Very soon, we shall confront them if they refuse to do the right thing and end their anti-workers policies. We shall bring the full weight of Labour on the GenCos unless they repent and do the right things.



“We also have an issue with Eko Distribution Company. We want to use this medium to tell the board that we will fight them to finish should they rescind the employment of casuals and outsourced workers that have been converted to full staff. Those workers have been regularized and converted to full staff. We hear the board wants to act funny about the job status of the workers. If they do that, we shall fight them to finish.”



Earlier, Uzoegwu had complained to the NLC leadership about the problems with employers in the sector, especially the Power Generation companies, GenCos, over the conditions of service of workers.