Labour Party wins Polling Unit in Okota, Lagos

By Chioma Obinna

THE Labour Party Governorship candidate Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour has won PU 079 in Okota area of Lagos with 71 votes. While APC trailed behind with 25 votes, PDP 5 and AA 1.

Also the Labour Party also won the House of Assembly election with 71 votes, APC 26 and AA 1.

The number of accredited voters was 103.

Meanwhile, fracas broke out after counting and writing of the results as INEC staff refused to upload results as earlier promised by INEC. According to them, there was no internet network on the BVAs machine.