Labour Party will produce shock in March 18 governorship elections- Eholor

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

In this interview the Director of Contact and Mobilization of the Diaspora, Labour Party, Chief Patrick Eholor, said Labour party set to shock other parties come March 18 governorship and State Assembly elections, while he said the party is not polarized and not collapsing structure for other political parties, as he spoke on other issue ahead the elections.

Excerpts:

What is your concern about postponement of the March 11 governorship and State elections to March 18, 2023?

My concern about the postponement of the election is that INEC should ensure that they put everything in place in order to have a glitch free election so that what happened during presidential election doesn’t repeat itself and also INEC chairman should ensure that he sensitize all ad-hoc staff/presiding officer about their role during election.

My other concern is that the INEC chairman should also ensure that he hint on section 60 (c) which states that, ‘A presiding officer who willfully’ contravenes any provision of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not more than N500,000 or imprisonment for a term of at least six months’.

Going further my concern is also about the security particularly in Edo state, there are some indications although not fully known that the Governor is already warming up to compromise the security structure in the state in particular is that of Edo State Vigilantes.

What is your opinion about LP members in some States collapsing the party’ structure to support politicians they campaigned against?

As far as I am concerned there is no official statement from the Party’s National Chairman in the person of Bar. Julius Abure about the collapse of structure to support politicians campaigned against in any State.

Let me reiterate again that it is only the words of Bar. Julius Abure that is final. There should be no fear at this moment as the Labour Party has not collapsed any structure to support any other party in any State.

Is LP now polarized and compromised and what is the Abure-led LP doing to punish erring state executives on this issue?

Be rest assured that the Labour Party still stands strong and uncompromised and we are not polarized either. Should any members be found wanting then the member will be suspended or expelled from the party by Mr Chairman.

Is LP considering suing INEC for not allegedly allowing it to have access to materials used during the presidential and National Assembly elections?

I don’t have such authority to answer this at the moment, we shall however make some consultation and thereafter our next line of action will be revealed.

Do you think INEC will deliver free and fair elections come March 18?

With this current INEC chairman and BVAS machine, I do not think the election will be free and fair.

Can LP wrestle power from the Obaseki-led PDP in Edo State?

Labour Party is a strong movement in the country, if an Okada man can be elected from the Labour Party, if an ordinary Man in Edo state can be elected to represent the people in the National Assembly then the Obaseki-led PDP can be defeated.