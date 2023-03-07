Labour Party stalwarts meet Lagos APC PC on alliance for Sanwo-Olu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The leadership of All Progressives Congress, APC Professionals Council, Lagos chapter at the weekend, received some chieftains of Labour Party, LP, in Lagos State on possible alliance between the party and the All Progressives Congress APC, ahead of the Saturday governorship election in the state.

They said they are convinced by the track record of governor of the state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, saying they were ready to support his transformational agenda in Lagos by supporting his re-election bid.

Speaking during the visit, leader of the Labour Party chieftains, comrade Chibuzor Ofoegbu, said, “The last four years of Governor Sanwo-Olu has been productive and has witnessed massive infrastructural transformation as well economic development.

“We are convinced on his capacity to record more developmental strides if re-elected on March 11.”

Earlier in his remarks, the National Director General of APC Professionals Council, Seyi Bamigbade, while thanking the Labour Party leaders for rising above partisan interest and recognising the good works of the governor, said “Lagos is very vital and strategic for the nation’s economy.”

According to him, “as the most populous state of the federation and the state with the highest revenue generation capacity, it requires continuity of trusted hand like Sanwo-Olu to remain in developmental streak,” urging all well meaning residents to vote for APC candidates in the election.

Bamigbade, also expressed gratitude to residents of Lagos for electing competence and capacity at the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections.