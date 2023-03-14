Labour Party rejects ‘imposition of House of Assembly candidate’ in Badagry

By Esther Onyegbula

The Labour Party members in Badagry have rejected the imposition of House of Representatives candidates for Badagry constituency.

The members spoke their mind at a press briefing in Ibereko on Sunday, where the party categorically stated that the recognised candidates are Sewanu Jayesimi for Badagry Constituency I and Efe Omoya for Badagry Constituency II.

Stating clearly that the party will not allow any form of imposition from the state leaders, they said imposition could affect the outcome of the election.

According to Mark Akande, Chairman of Labour Party, Badagry Local Government, “The stakeholders of the Labour Party across Badagry decided to gather and make a statement about the sudden imposition of an unknown candidate on us here in Badagry.

“Since April 2022, we have been working with Sewanu Jayesimi for Badagry Constituency I and Efe Omoya for Badagry Constituency II.

“Six days before the election that was later postponed, a list of ghost candidates was paraded from the Labor Party secretariat, stating that they were the people representing Badagry’s two constituencies.

“We want to make it categorically clear as the Chairman of Labour Party in Badagry and as one of the leaders of the party that we do not know other candidate, who has never attended any meeting or associated himself with the Labour Party in Badagry.

“We don’t know where he lives nor have his contact information; he is not even a member of the Labour Party. No ward chairman here can say the imposed candidates belong to the Labour Party in their ward or zone.

“So we are using this opportunity to pass a message to our leaders, for them to hear our cry. We are appalled at them because they are our state leaders and should do the right thing.

“We, the stakeholders in Badagry, have confidence in our representatives, Sewanu Jayesimi for Badagry Constituency I and Efe Omoya for Badagry Constituency II. These are the candidates we can boldly say have worked within their constituencies, and related with the people, and both the youth and the elders of the party want them.

“We are crying out as a party so that we won’t be short-changed in Badagry; we don’t want a situation where they say the Labour Party in Badagry is not united. We don’t want a situation where our votes will be given to another party. All we want is support for our accepted candidates.”

Margaret Adetutu Babatunde, a party stakeholder, also said “this is the party that will change Nigeria for the better; our suffering is too much. I plead with everyone to remember the future of their children during the coming election. This party is ready to make the future of your children better.

“In this battle, we don’t want people we don’t know; we know how long we have been building this party and we only know those who have been working with us. We are ready to work with the governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; we have also accepted Efe Omoya and Sewanu Jayesimi.

“We are pleading with our party leaders not to allow strange people to spoil our good work in Badagry. If you impose someone we don’t know on us, we are not going to vote, and we won’t allow the leaders to give our vote to another person; we must eat the fruit of our labour.

“Grace Edigbue Esq, the secretary of the Labour Party in Badagry local government, stated that “this is a party of truth and sincerity. We are not ready for anything that will distract us from the truth.

“What we are saying is that from the beginning, we have been working with people we know as candidates in Badagry. We know our principal, Peter Obi, and Lagos State governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, as well as those working with us in Badary Constituencies I and II.

“It is surprising to us that strange names we have never heard of are being paraded as candidates.”

Meanwhile, Efe Omoya, the candidate for House of Assembly Badagry Constituency II, said “I did not come to this race because I see people doing it, but because of my passion for people. I don’t like seeing people suffer, be ineffective, or go through problems that can be solved.

“I have gone through several communities in Badagry. I have interacted with the people on the street and in the villages, and I know their challenges: the bad road, electricity, intimidation, economic hardships, and several other challenges people go through in this local government.”