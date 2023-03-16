Labour Party mobilises support for candidates ahead of Saturday polls

…says from ‘4 people tweeting in a room,’ we’re now in everywhere

…urge Obidients to remain focused

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Labour Party has implored all its members and supporters to come out in their numbers to vote in party candidates contesting in Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly elections.

This, the party said, will be a befitting tribute to those who believe in the principles of a better Nigeria which works for everyone, as is being championed by the party and its Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Acting National Youth Leader of the LP, Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, said this at a media briefing, in Abuja, on Thursday.

He said, “We must protest by Coming out en masse to cast our notes for the Labour Party Governorship candidates and Houses of Assembly Candidates.

“This simple assignment is the first step in telling the world that Labor Party won the (Presidential) election.

“Ours is to remain resolute, determined and focused towards reclaiming our stolen mandate which by God’grace we must surely achieve.

“We never expected the journey to be smooth or free from challenges but we are ready to face the storms however lengthy and torturous to regain freedom and true democracy.”

The Youth Leader also said, “We have an election on Saturday 2023. The Governorship and state Houses of Assembly across the country. These elections have given us another opportunity to identify true obidients.

“It is important to note that the Labour Party Stands by all its Candidates in this election.

“Our protest against the electoral fraud on 25th Feb. 2023 begins on Saturday 18th March at all the polling units across the country.

“In the last election, they said we are four persons tweeting in a room, but to their shock we took over the space and despite all the fraud they allocated over 6 millions votes to us even when they claim that Obidients are more than 15 million people having PVCs to vote.

“Lets show opposition that we are resolute in the project of taking back our country. We must capture Lagos, Edo, plateau, Benue, Taraba, Rivers, Abia, Anambra, infact all the South SouthSouth/south east states.

“ This, we must do to prove that we are reversibly Obidient. We must stand to challenge the status quo and I beg all the youths, security officials and some INEC officials who are opting to be ready tool in the hands of the old order politicians to think twice.

“Do not join in oppressing and intimidating our Youths. The life and future of Nigerian Youths matter. Enough knough.

“Once again let me reiterate our profound appreciation to call Nigerians who have believed in our president in waiting, Mr Peter Obi and his vice Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed. Truth be told, you voted for Labour Party and Peter Obi won that election reason why we are Challenging such rascality in court.

“Thank you for the patience and high level of maturity with which we have far managed ourselves after the wrongful declaration of the election results.

“Ordinarily, they expected that we jump to the streets so they can take advantage to damage our evidences and cause social unrest, but we truly beat them to that game.”

He enjoined party supporters to set aside their differences by making a loud statement with their votes for Labour Party candidates nationwide on Saturday.