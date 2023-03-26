Labour Party Coalition demands cancellation of Enugu Guber polls

…insists INEC lacks powers to deduct party votes

John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Labour Party under the aegis of Coalition for True Democracy (ECTD), have demanded for the outright cancellation of Enugu State Governorship Elections on the grounds of substantial noncompliance with the Electoral Act.

The coalition accused INEC of allegedly wielding powers not given to it by the law by deducting party votes instead of outright cancellation of votes in areas where over voting or violence was established.

President of the coalition, Ken Eluma Asogwa, and Secretary General, Emeka Nnachi, said this at a press conference, in Abuja, yesterday.

The President who spoke on behalf of other members, explained that INEC’s review of the results of the gubernatorial and state assembly elections which took place in Enugu State on 18th March, 2023, left much to be desired.

Asogwa said, “It is with deep sense of agony that we wish to alert the nation about the electoral heist that took place in Enugu on the Election Day.

“As you may know, collation was suspended midway into the declaration of a winner of the gubernatorial election due to the malpractice that took place in Nkanu East LGA of the State.

“According to the figures gleaned from the INEC IREV, Nkanu East LGA recorded a total number of 7,190 accredited voters on the election day.

“However, when votes were declared, the PDP was allocated a total number of 30,350 votes while a total number of 1,855 was allocated to the Labour Party. In the same vein, other political parties were allocated fringe numbers in like manner.

“We then ask: how could INEC have turned out a total of 33,975 votes in Nkanu East LGA that had only about 7,000 accredited voters? The ready answer is that the Electoral Act was literally thrown under the bus by writing results without recourse to the BVAS.

“Also, in Udenu LGA, the result of the state constituency election has not been declared because there was violence in 13 polling units with a cumulative number of 7,709 potential voters with PVCs collected.

“ In this case, INEC is rightly of the view that elections in those polling units will have to be conducted before a return can be made, ostensibly because the number of voters in those polling units will affect the final outcome of the result if the voters are allowed to vote.

“Similarly, in Igbo-Eze South LGA, a similar situation played out where the state constituency election result is yet to be declared because of outbreak of violence in about 3 polling units with a total number of 3,326 persons with PVCs collected.

“Similar situation is rife in Nkanu West LGA, Nsukka LGA, Uzo-Uwani LGA, Igboeze North LGA, Igbo-Etiti LGA and a host of other LGAs where elections did not hold in several polling units.

“On the whole, there are a total of 21,156 persons with PVCs yet to cast their votes across the State. This number is far huge enough to affect the final outcome of the result as declared. S. 51 (2), (3) and (4) of the Electoral Act envisage that a rerun be conducted in such circumstances.

“Recall that in the final result as declared by the INEC, the candidate of the PDP purportedly polled a total number of 160,895 votes while the candidate of the Labour Party polled a total of 157,552 votes. In other words, the candidate of the PDP purportedly won by 3,343 votes.”

He further stated “It is therefore curious how a return was hurriedly made on the gubernatorial election when the total number of polling units where elections were yet to hold far outnumber the margin with which the candidate of the PDP was returned.

“Recall that in Kebbi and Adamawa states where a similar scenerio is in place, INEC did the right thing by declaring the election inconclusive. Why then is the case of Enugu different? Is it a case of two sets of laws for one kind of situation?

“Again, on the electoral heist that took place in Nkanu East LGA, I wish to draw the attention of ladies and gentlemen here that the Electoral Act in S. 51 (2) provides that where there is a proven case of over-voting in any polling unit, the verdict by the returning officer should be an outright cancellation while a fresh election is ordered.

“We appeal to Nigerians to help us understand where the INEC in Abuja drew the power that enabled them to reduce some votes in the over-voting situation as witnessed in Nkanu East LGA.

“It is therefore in the light of the foregoing that we wish to draw the attention of the nation to the outright robbery taking place in Enugu State.

“Our Party, the Labour Party, has written to INEC to review the Enugu situation in line with the Electoral Act which allows for 7 days window for application to the INEC for a review of situatios of this nature.

“It is our hope that Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu seizes the opportunity that the Enugu situation presents to clean up the already battered image of the Commission under his watch.

“Prof. Yakubu is to do this by withholding the certificate of return for Enugu governorship election and ordering a runoff and a rerun, as the case may be, in the affected polling units and LGAs.”

The group expressed hope that INEC will do the right thing by restoring the mandate of the Enugu people freely given to the Labour Party, and by extension, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, on 18th March, 2023.

It enjoined party members and teeming supporters to continue to toe the path of peace while the institutions are being engaged.