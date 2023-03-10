Labour Party, a movement to unseat Uzodimma — Party chair

.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The newly sworn-in Imo state chairman of the Labour party, LP, Festus Onyekwulisi, on Friday described the party as a movement to sweep away the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, out of power in the state.

Onyekwulisi, disclosed this to newsmen in Owerri, while marshalling out the plans of the party to unseat APC, in Imo ahead of Saturday’s Governorship/House of Assembly elections.

The chairman said that the labour party has come to liberate the Imo people and give them leadership and that Imo is the labour party and labour party in the Imo state.

He also said that the party has started work to set up a situation room to help in the actualization of their plan.

According to him, “Imo is labour, Labour is Imo. We are running a movement and it is like a rail if you are on the track you will be crushed. We have our plans to ensure free and fair primaries and We are aware that the opposition is trying to sponsor a crisis in the labour party. They will fail because we are prepared for this journey.

“We are going to conduct the fairest and transparent guber primaries in Imo state. We assure you that the process to produce a guber candidate will be transparent. We have our technicalities to stop their evil plans.”

“Anybody who wins will be transparent. If you win you win gallantly and if you lose you lose gallantly. We are setting up a situation room to chase our cause and We have started work on it,” he said.