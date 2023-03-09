La Liga report racist abuse against Vinicius for seventh time

Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior reacts during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 5, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

La Liga reported racist insults aimed against Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior during his team’s clash with Real Betis to a Seville court on Thursday.

The Brazilian forward has suffered abuse at several stadiums this season, most recently in Madrid’s 0-0 draw at the Benito Villamarin on Sunday.

“This is the seventh complaint made to the relevant authorities by La Liga regarding racist insults against Vinicius,” said the Spanish top flight in a statement.

Spanish police are currently investigating a January incident when an effigy of Vinicius was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training ground before Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey.

Real Betis’ Argentinian defender German Pezzella (L) vies with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish League football match between Real Betis and Real Madrid CF at the Benito Villamarin stadium in Seville on March 5, 2023. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP)

Atletico fans were filmed chanting racist abuse at Vinicius in September 2022 but Madrid prosecutors did not press charges.

In December after being abused during a win at Real Valladolid Vinicius hit out at La Liga for continuing “to do nothing” about racists at Spanish matches.

“Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing,” Vinicius said.