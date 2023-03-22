Kwara PDP Assembly candidates reject INEC guber results

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

House of Assembly candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship and House of Assembly elections from Kwara Central senatorial district in Kwara state on Wednesday announced the rejection of INEC results and vowed to pursue their loss in court to reclaim their mandate in the polls.

The spokesperson of the aggrieved candidates, Hon Isiaka Saka Saadu flanked by five other members said this at a press conference in Ilorin.

The aggrieved candidates are Hon. Abdullahi Mogaji, Hon. Abubakar Sodiq Wankasi, Hon. Hassan Taiye Alaya, Hon. Isiaka Labaika, Hon. Isiaka Saka Saadu, Hon. Mohammed Haruna Maigidansanma, representing Owode/Onire Constituency, Ilorin Central Constituency, Ilorin South Constituency, Afon Constituency, Ilorin North West Constituency and the Ilorin East Constituency.

Hon. Isiaka Saka Saadu, who accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of intimidation, harassment and shenanigans during the election said they all won the election but that it was manipulated by the ruling APC with the connivance of INEC.

The PDP House of Assembly candidates, who appealed for calmness from party supporters in the state, said that they were understudying the outcome of results of the election from each Polling Unit across Wards and various constituents accordingly, with a view to reclaiming their “stolen” mandate.

The Spokesman said, “We the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Kwara Central Senatorial District with a deep sense of humility want to acknowledge the commitment and support enjoyed by our teeming youths and stakeholders during the recently concluded gubernatorial and State Assembly elections in Kwara State.

“Your resilience and resistance to intimidation, harassment and shenanigans put up by the ruling party were indeed notable and well appreciated.

“Therefore, we are appealing for calmness with all assurances to forge ahead in getting our mandate in sha Allahu, having in the process of understudying the outcome of results from each Polling Unit across Wards and various constituents accordingly.

“Hence our stand to genuinely get our mandate as laid down by the electoral guidelines is our priority at the moment. We will not be silenced to watch our mandate stolen overnight because the will of the people must prevail.

“We kindly seek patience and decorum from our aggrieved party members and the good people of Kwara state at large as we question the process of the last Elections results.

“Once again, our sincere appreciation goes to all the members of our great party (PDP) and by extension with due recognition to our indefatigable leader and former President of the 8th Senate, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, CON for his magnanimity and unflinching support to us, our party and the good people of Kwara State”.

He however urged their supporters not to decamp because there is hope that their mandates would be reclaimed.