Kwara APC suspends 12 members over alleged anti party activities

The ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara state has suspended a former Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district of Kwara State, Senator Suleiman Makanjuola Ajadi, Special Assistant on Youths Matters to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mr. Rasaq Apaguntan and 10 others from the party over alleged anti-party activities during the last general elections.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the affected members were secretly caught to have worked against the reelection of the governor and his political interests even after openly pledging loyalty to his interests.

Meanwhile, speaking at a news conference in Ilorin on Friday, the Assistant Secretary, APC Share Ward 5 in Ifelodun LGA, Mr. Issa Yunusa said that, “the decision to suspend Senator Ajadi for alleged anti-party activities was reached at an enlarged meeting of the APC in Adio in Ifelodun LGA that involved ward executives, stakeholders and youths in the local government”.

He said that, the former Senator allegedly directed all his supporters to vote against the APC House of Assembly candidate for Share/Oke-Ode state constituency, Hon. Rasaq Owolabi during the governorship and state House of Assembly elections”.

Yunusa added that, “To achieve his diabolical desire, a few days to the elections, Senator Ajadi mobilised the opposition parties, PDP, SDP, ADC, Accord Party and NNPP during a meeting at Babanloma and directed them to vote for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the governorship election but to vote for the PDP candidate in the House of Assembly elections and this manifested in the results recorded during the two elections in the state.

Yunusa however said that,”Based on the overwhelming evidence of Senator Ajadi’s compromise of the party’s Constitution, we therefore suspend him indefinitely from the party forwith”.

Also yesterday, leaders of the APC in Share ward 1 and 2 in Ifelodun LGA suspended another five leaders of the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Addressing a news conference in Ilorin on Friday, the Spokesperson of the APC in the two affected wards, Mr. Yusuf Kolawole said that, “After an exhaustive deliberations and review of the results of the Presidential and National Assembly Elections held on February 25, 2023 and the Governorship and House of Assembly Elections of March 18, 2023, by the ward executive members, party elders and critical stakeholders, the meeting passed a Vote of No Confidence on the following individuals for their anti-party activities and gross indiscipline , which had resulted in the loss of APC candidate in Share Wards One (I) and Two (II) in the Governorship and House of Assembly Election.

“They are, Chief M. T Lawal, Mr. Samuel Fasobu Jimoh, Hon. Apaguntan Rasaq (S.A Youths to the Governor), Alhaja Barakat Atunshe – Board Member CAILS and Mr. Rasheed Shuaib.

“Our great party, the APC thrives on absolute loyalty, faithfulness and discipline.

“Therefore, the party has found these individuals as unworthy APC members and agents of darkness, hence their indefinite suspension from the party today Friday March 31, 2023”.

He added that, “It might interest you to know that these suspended members had colluded with ADC, SDP, PDP and some individuals to trade APC candidate’s victory to the main opposition party in the governorship and House of Assembly election in the two wards in Share, the headquarters of Ifelodun LGA, among other evils they perpetrated.

“This far reaching decision is anchored on Article 21(B) I-V of the party Constitution that emphasizes strict discipline without compromise”.

But, in its swift reaction, Senator Ajadi described the suspension by the group as a huge joke taken too far, “my suspension from the party is a huge joke taken too far. “He said