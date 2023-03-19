Kwankwaso accuses DSS of indiscriminate arrest of NNPP members in Kano 

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has alleged that operatives of the DSS have launched a massive manhunt of NNPP members across Kano state, and only God knows the number of those cooling their heads in DSS cells .

Kwankwaso spoke on the Voice of America (VOA) Hausa Service monitored by our correspondent on Sunday .

In a voice that sounded how highly worried and disturbed he was, Kwankwaso said

“only God knows the number of NNPP supporters that were arrested by the DSS

The DSS has clamped down on our supporters in all the Local Government Areas.”

“Every chieftain of our party, anywhere he is, is being haunted by the security operatives.

Look around and see the number of our people who migrated here, to be safe. “

“Remember what they did to us in 2019.This time around, they wouldn’t succeed because God does not like injustice and the unjust ,” he said.