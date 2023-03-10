Konga partners Verve to delight customers with free shopping vouchers

By Moses Nosike

Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce platform has partnered with Verve International to reward customers with free shopping vouchers. Tagged Season of Rewards, the campaign, which kicked off on March 1, 2023 will see shoppers receive free vouchers when they shop on Konga.com with their Verve cards.

The partnership underpins the commitment of both brands to add value by providing useful incentives for customers who make payments with their Verve cards.

Consequently, Verve card holders who shop on www.konga.com are in for great rewards, with free shopping vouchers made available to them within a 24-hour period which they can immediately use on their next shopping on the Konga platform. The vouchers can also apply to any category of product that catches their fancy, ranging from Mobile Phones, Computing, Electronics, Fashion, Home & Kitchen, Groceries, etc.

Group Head, Marketing & Communications, Konga Group, Gideon Ayogu, said, ‘‘we are delighted to partner with Verve to bring this exciting offer to shoppers on the Konga platform. ‘We are confident that this would deliver more value to Verve card holders in their shopping experience, while also encouraging them to shop more.’’

Also commenting on the development, Group Head, Growth Marketing Payment tokens and Financial Inclusion Services, Interswitch, Chidi Oluaoha, said that Verve is committed to creating rewarding experiences for Verve cardholders while supporting their lifestyle needs.